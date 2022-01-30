Dane County families can now sign up for Dolly’s ‘Imagination Library’

MADISON, Wis.– Within 60 days, 30,000 kids could have one new book in their hands and dozens more on the way if the Madison Reading Project‘s new partnership goes as planned.

Earlier this week, the local non-profit announced it’s teaming up with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to reach every child in Dane County.

MORE: Madison Reading Project teams up with the Imagination Library

As part of the program, families can sign up online (click here), and their kids will be mailed one book every month from birth through age 5.

“The very first book is ‘The Little Engine That Could,'” said Madison Reading Project founder Rowan Childs, holding up the well-known picture book. “And then after this first one, the titles are coordinated to children’s ages.”

An 11-time Grammy winner and country legend, Parton launched the Imagination Library in 1995 in honor of her dad, who never learned to read and write.

“I just felt that, if kids would learn how to read early on, they wouldn’t be afraid of it like my dad was,” Parton told CBS Mornings, in 2020. “Now, when kids get their books in the mail, they wait for them to come and then run to the mailbox, saying, ‘It’s from the book lady, it’s from the book lady!'”

Child’s says Parton’s mission aligns perfectly with the work her organization has been doing since 2013.

“Our mission from our very founding has always been about providing free quality books to kids and inspiring that love of reading,” explained Childs. “Having books mailed to children’s homes is a great way to do that and build family’s libraries.”

To date, the Imagination Library has delivered 150 million books to kids around the world. The program is now averaging one million books a month.

“Whatever it takes to get them to love books,” said Parton. “I’m all for that.”

Click here to sign up for Madison’s Imagination Library. Kids can expect their first book to arrive within 60 days.