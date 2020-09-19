1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash

BELOIT, Wis. — Town of Beloit Police responded to a two vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive in the Town of Beloit early Saturday morning.

The preliminary investigation revealed that one vehicle, traveling at a high speed, struck a vehicle in front of it before traveling 80-100 yards, striking a guard rail on the west side of the road and coming to a rest in the guard rail against some trees.

Both vehicles were traveling southbound at the time of the crash.

Officials said Darius Kilgore, 32, from Beloit was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Carl Knight, 31, from Beloit sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Law enforcement were on scene for several hours. The scene is now clear and the crash remains under investigation.

