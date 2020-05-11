One dead in police shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — One person was killed in a police shooting in Green Bay over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots about 3 a.m. Saturday and say they saw an individual fire a gun at another person.

WLUK-TV reports officers then fired their weapons at the individual with the gun. That person died at the scene. No officers or other individuals were injured in the confrontation.

The officers were placed on administrative leave while the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation reviews the case.

