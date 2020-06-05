One dead in Juneau Co. crash

TOWNSHIP OF WONEWOC, Wis. – One person is dead after a crash in Juneau County. It happened late Thursday night.

Officers say a westbound pickup truck on Highway 33 near Bass Road tried to pass two tractors carrying farm equipment going the same direction. The pickup truck hit the equipment on one of the tractors.

The pickup driver was taken to Gunderson St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro where he later died.

The two tractor drivers are not hurt.

The name of the driver hasn’t been released yet.

