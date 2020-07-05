One dead following Saturday tractor accident in Iowa County

DODGEVILLE, Wis — A Stoughton man was killed Saturday afternoon in an accident involving two vehicle and a farm tractor.

According to Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in 11:07 a.m. about a report of a two vehicle crash and a farm tractor on Highway 23.

Police said Jacob R. Gardner,18, of Dodgeville was driving a John Deere farm tractor northbound on State Road 23. As the tractor was attempting to turn left into a private driveway at 4574 State Road 23, a southbound 1989 Mustang driven by Brian E. Lind, 53, of Stougton was struck on the driver’s side.

The crash caused Lind vehicle to hit Michael J. Kiep,61, of Wheaton, IL 2007 Hyundai SUV that was exiting the private driveway, the report said.

Officials said Brian E. Lind was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Iowa County Coroner Wendell Hamlin.

Lind’s front seat passenger Diana S. Lind,61, was transported to Upland Hills Health with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Law enforcement officials said Kiep and his passenger Teresa Richardson ,56, of Wheaton IL were also transported to Upland Hills Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardner reported no injuries, the report said.

Officials said seatbelts were in use in Lind’s vehicle but did not know if Kiep’s vehicle used seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.



