One dead following crash in Green County

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Green County.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Road S and Highway 11 in the town of Jefferson around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a release by the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a 39-year-old man from Freeport, Illinois, was driving eastbound on Highway 11 when a northbound vehicle failed to yield to the right away from a stop sign. The northbound vehicle was operated by an 82-year-old man from Davis, Illinois.

The northbound vehicle hit the eastbound vehicle in the intersection, the release said. People in both vehicles were injured, deputies said. All appeared to be wearing seat belts.

A passenger in the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at a Madison hospital, the release said.

