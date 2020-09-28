One dead after single car crash in Green County

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

TOWN OF SPRING GROVE, Wis. – One person is dead after a single car crash in Green County. It happened early Monday morning at the intersection of Highway 81/11 and Highway GG in the town of Spring Grove.

Investigators say a 2010 Ford Escape was traveling westbound on Highway 81 when it left the roadway. It struck another embankment, entered private property and collided with machinery and an unoccupied storage building. The driver, a 42-year-old woman from Clinton, Wisconsin, was ejected from the vehicle at died at the scene.

Traffic was closed on Highway GG for approximately two hours due to the crash, which still remains under investigation.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.