One dead after fire at Darlington home, police investigating

by Kyle Jones

DARLINGTON, Wis. — A man is dead after a fire at a Darlington home.

Police and fire crews were called to North Street at 4:16 a.m. Sunday. Darlington Police officials said the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Firefighters removed the man from the house, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Police are investigating the incident but believe that the fire originated from a kitchen stove. The home is considered a total loss.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.