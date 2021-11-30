One Community Bank donates $50K to Little John’s capital campaign

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of One Community Bank

MADISON, Wis. — David Heide, the Madison-based restauranteur behind Little John’s Kitchen, is on a mission to raise $6 million to convert an old building into a kitchen capable of making 40,000 meals per week.

Thanks to one local bank’s donation, he’s a little closer to reaching his goal.

One Community Bank announced Tuesday that it is contributing $50,000 to Little John’s ongoing capital campaign. Heide and his team plan to use the funds to transform a building located at 5302 Verona Road into a space that will better serve his goal of eliminating food insecurity in the Madison area.

“Little John’s is bringing the dignity of a good meal to everyone, regardless of means but we can’t do it alone,” Heide said. “We are so grateful to the team at One Community Bank that has once again come to the table with its resources to invest in innovative solutions.”

In Heide’s current kitchen, he and his staff are limited to cooking roughly 5,500 meals per week.

“One Community Bank is thrilled to deepen our relationship with Little John’s and contribute to the impact they are making in our communities to eliminate food insecurity. We believe in investing in our communities, and we are very excited to present Little John’s with a $50,000 donation,” said Steve Peotter, President and CEO of One Community Bank. “Feel Good Food and Feel Good Banking go hand in hand and this organization is very deserving of this donation.”

Heide’s capital campaign runs through the end of the year. Those interested in donating can find more information online.

