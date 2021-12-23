One arrested in Dane County home invasion; deputies still searching for second suspect

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

DUNKIRK, Wis. — Dane County law enforcement officials arrested a 19-year-old Madison man Thursday on allegations he and another man held a father and son and gunpoint during a Wednesday afternoon home invasion and robbery.

Authorities said they responded to Taylor Lane shortly before 1 p.m. for a reported home invasion. The victims, an 18-year-old and his father, were at home when the two suspects, one of whom knew one of the victims, showed up at the house and were invited in.

Once inside the house, one of the suspects pulled a gun on the victims and held them at gunpoint. The suspects went on to damage some items in the home before leaving with a rifle, a .22 caliber handgun and a wallet.

Law enforcement officers later executed a search warrant at a home on Downer Circle in Madison. During the search, law enforcement took one of the suspects into custody and seized multiple guns and the vehicle that the suspects used during the robbery. The suspect was booked into the Dane C0unty Jail on tentative charges of armed robbery and felony bail jumping.

Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office didn’t say if the guns seized during the search were the ones stolen from the victims’ home.

As of late Thursday morning, Dane County deputies were still searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information about their location is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900.

News 3 Now is not naming the arrested suspect at this time due to a station policy of not naming suspects unless or until they’ve been charged in court.

