One arrested after allegedly stealing dog from Mazomanie home

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Dane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Sunday who allegedly stole a dog from a Mazomanie home.

Jackson, a German Short Haired Pointer, was stolen from his home on Wall Court on Thursday.

Officials say there was no forced entry into the home, and nothing else was taken.

On Saturday, a deputy received a call from someone claiming to have Jackson.

Early Sunday, the deputy visited the caller and retrieved the dog.

The caller, who has not been identified, was arrested for burglary and theft of a domestic animal.

Jackson is safe, and back with his owners.

