Some on-street parking remains suspended in Madison through Fourth of July weekend

MADISON, Wis. — The Parking Division is continuing the current suspension of some posted restrictions in non-metered areas through July 5.

According to a release, the current off-street $5 daily maximum offered at all City-owned garages has also extended and now includes Brayton Lot.

Officials said changes will be evaluated on a week-by-week basis.

Residential permit only areas, 1-hour and 2-hour time-limits in non-metered areas, and street sweeping program restrictions will not be enforced through at least July 5.

For more information related to parking and service changes, visit their website here.

