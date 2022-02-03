Omicron subvariant spreading, but boosters effective in slowing progress, local doctors say

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — A new subvariant of Omicron is spreading in Dane County, but doctors say COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are the key to making sure it doesn’t slow down the progress being made against the pandemic.

The BA.2 subvariant confirmed to be in Dane County earlier this week is not a new variant, health officials say, but instead a slightly different version of the Omicron variant. Still, studies from overseas indicate it may be 1.5 times more contagious than the original form of Omicron.

State health officials said there are fewer than five cases of the new subvariant known in Wisconsin so far. While that could change, they don’t want people to worry too much.

“Our expectation and our hope is we see more of the same, declining day by day and week by week of this really extraordinary peak that we saw with Omicron,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state Department of Health Services’ chief medical officer, said during a briefing Thursday. “Whether the new variation takes hold and causes that decline to take place more slowly is something that’s been theorized but we won’t know until we observe it.”

The subvariant is being discovered as health officials had hoped we were on the other side of the Omicron surge, with case numbers dropping and hospitalization rates slowly improving.

Dr. Nadia Safdar of UW Health says being fully vaccinated and boosted will help shorten the latest phase of the pandemic and lessen the burden on health care systems.

“We can’t use a crystal ball to see what COVID-19 will bring us next, but we do know the now approved vaccines for COVID-19 work against these variants when we are fully vaccinated,” she said. “We can do our parts to prevent prolonging this pandemic by getting vaccinated and getting our booster shots.”

Earlier this month, the CDC released a study showing three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were very effective at preventing emergency room visits or hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

