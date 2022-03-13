Olympic brother sister curling duo compete at home

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MIDDLETON, Wis. – Just a few weeks after competing in Beijing a pair of Olympic curling legends are back home vying for a new title.

Matt and Becca Hamilton are competing in the 2022 Mixed Doubles National Championship hoping to represent team USA once again.

Local curler Nick Dejongh said he got into the sport because he and his friends were looking for something to do in the winter and for him seeing the pair compete has been exciting.

“I’ve only been curling for 4 years but you can come down to the curling club and see playin with Matt Hamilton who has a gold medal,” Dejongh said. “That’s a cool thing that you wouldn’t get in many other sports.”

Their local fans at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena eagerly cheered them on during Saturday’s match which they won.

Madison Curling Club member Jeremy Roe said he’s known the siblings since they were teenagers and he was the one who took Matt to his first national competition at 18.

“I always knew he had a great future in the sport,” he said. “Extremely proud just–the gold medal and seeing him play in multiple Olympics.”

Sunday the Hamilton’s will compete for the national title and if they win, they will go on to compete in the mixed doubles world championship.

