Ollie Vincent Carroll

by Obituaries

Ollie Carroll, age 68, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station with Pastor Steven Keller officiating. Burial will be at Lyndon Station Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

Ollie was born November 19, 1952 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Clyde and Concetta (Gallo) Carroll. Ollie fell in love with music. He was a multi skilled musician who started a band with his kids, and played on the same street as Jimmy Hendrix back in the day. His family was his world; grand and great-grandchildren made it even richer. Ollie loved to keep busy, so gardening was another passion. He loved his chickens, fish, birds, and wild cats; he was a steward of the land. He had the gift to talk and talk he did! He loved his wife deeply! He was Sicilian so he loved to eat!

Ollie is survived by his wife, Vera Mae Carroll (Spivey); sons, Clyde Carroll, Robert (Jamie) Carroll; daughters, Vera (Duayne) Walker, Concetta Swan; sisters, Susan (John) Gwinn, Marylou (Kevin) Schultz, Anna (Kenny) Mills; 10 grandchildren, Trisha (Rolando), Jacob, Tim (Alyssa), Jordan, Cameron (Maddie), Jadon, Jasmine, Preston, Liberty and Bronx (Bubba) and 6 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Chelsea, Masen, Beau, Ellah and Coraline and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Concetta Carroll; sister, Concetta Simmons; nephew, Antonio Frias; grandson, Marcus Carroll and great-grandson, Samuel Walker.

