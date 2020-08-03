Olivia Nicole Simon

DEFOREST – Olivia Nicole Simon, age 21, of DeForest,, was taken all too soon from us, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, as a result of an accident.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, which will be LIVE STREAMED. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Olivia’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug, 6, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, only 45 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Olivia’s name. All proceeds from this fund will be used for the purchase of a marker bearing Olivia’s name or a donation will be made to a non-profit organization Olivia would have been proud to support.

Please drop off any donations in-person or mail a check to:

Olivia Simon Memorial Fund

c/o Old National Bank

601 S. Main St.

DeForest, WI 53532

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main St.

608-592-3201