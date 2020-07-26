Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104

Associated Press by Associated Press

Public domain via Wikimedia Commons 1916: British-American actress Olivia de Havilland, best known for her roles in movies such as "Gone with the Wind," "The Adventures of Robin Hood," "Dodge City," "Santa Fe Trail" and "They Died with Their Boots On," is born in Tokyo, Japan. De Havilland won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performances in 1946's "To Each His Own" and 1949's "The Heiress," making her and her younger sister, Joan Fontaine (Best Actress winner in 1942 for Alfred Hitchcock's "Suspicion"), the only siblings to have won lead acting Oscars.

PARIS — Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland, best known as the kindly Melanie in “Gone With the Wind,” has died. She was 104.

Publicist Lisa Goldberg said the actress died peacefully of natural causes on Sunday at her home in Paris. The doe-eyed brunette was among the last of the great stars from the studio age and was the last surviving major performer from “Gone With the Wind.”

The sister of actress Joan Fontaine, de Havilland won Oscars for “To Each His Own” and “The Heiress,” and appeared with Errol Flynn in several movies, including “The Adventures of Robin Hood.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments