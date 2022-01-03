Olin Park holiday lights to go out following ‘immense’ year for event

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Olin Park lights will be gone for the season at dawn, or approximately 4 a.m., on Tuesday.

Electricians with IBEW Local 159 worked to install the lights in November and will be taking them down on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Organizers for the Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park said they saw “immense traffic” for the annual tradition this year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.