Old Sauk Road closure begins next week

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Old Sauk Road between the Pope Farm Conservancy and Schewe Road will close on Wednesday due to construction.

Parisi Construction will close the street to construct underground utilities and make street improvements as part of the Pope Farm Estates development.

The closure is expected to last through May 1.

A signed detour will be in place to direct traffic to use Mineral Point Road.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments