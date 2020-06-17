Olbrich Botanical Gardens to partially reopen Wednesday

Olbrich Botanical Gardens

MADISON, Wis. — As Madison and Dane County continues to reopen, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens is reopening Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, the outdoor gardens will be open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

The gardens will be open to a limited number of visitors to provide for social distancing. You can learn more about the gardens’ reopening plan and safety measures here.

The post said the gardens will only be open to members on Mondays.

If you’d like to head to the gardens on Mondays, you can find out more on how to become a member here.

Amid the pandemic, the Bolz Conservator, Growing Gifts Shop, Schumacher Library and the Frautschi Family Learning Center will remain closed for the time being. The Blooming Butterflies and Home Garden Tour have also been canceled for 2020.

The post said the gardens are working on a plan to provide concerts outdoors in the near future. They said they’ll make an announcement on Facebook when there are plans.

