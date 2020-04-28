Officials warn people about danger of stagnant water in buildings

MADISON, Wis. — As buildings have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Madison Water Utility and Public Heath Madison & Dane County are warning about the danger of stagnant water.

According to a release, water in plumbing that has been sitting stagnant could be a breeding ground for bacterial and other pathogens.

As businesses are starting to reopen under the new Safer at Home Order guidelines, officials warn people to check plumbing and make sure the water is safe.

For those who are reopening, stagnant water needs to be flushed from both hot and cold water systems to get fresh water in. Since the Safer at Home Order was issued, commercial water use dropped 40%.

Public Health created this guide to help educate businesses.

