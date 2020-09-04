Officials warn of text delivery scams

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MILWAUKEE — Officials from the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau are warning consumers of a scam where people have been getting text messages asking them to update delivery preferences by clicking a link.

The text messages say they’re coming from a major delivery carrier, a release said.

As millions of packages are delivered each year, scammers have developed ways to steal from shoppers. The release said the first scam to watch out for are phishing texts or emails that pose as official notices.

The emails or texts contain a tracking link or a message saying that shippers are having problems delivery packages. The link typically takes the person to a form that asks for personal information or a site that downloads malware.

Another scam involved fake “missed delivery” tags. Scammers will put a note on the door that says they’re struggling to get a package to you. They ask you to call a phone number to reschedule the delivery, but they’re asking for personal information.

Some individuals also steal packages from homes or from lobbies.

To avoid delivery scams, BBB suggests taking precautions to ensure safe delivery with shipping insurance and tracking numbers from purchases.

They also suggest watching out for texts, calls or emails about missed deliveries. Most services will leave a notice on your door. If that happens, make sure that it’s legitimate.

BBB also says requesting a signature could be worthwhile. They also suggest not leaving packages outside as they’re vulnerable to theft and check deliveries for signs of tampering or damage.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.