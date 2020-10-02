Officials warn of scammers requesting payment through CashApp

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MILWAUKEE — With 30 million downloads in 2020, more scammers are using CashApp to request payments instead of prepaid debit cards or wire transfers.

According to the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau, victims report that they send money to scammers through the app and are immediately blocked.

One person recently told the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker they were targeted by a con artist to buy fake software through CashApp. Another person tried to buy concert tickets from someone who said they only took CashApp payments.

Another popular scam involves fake customer support numbers. People looking for help with CashApp look for support phone numbers online and think they are calling a CashApp representative, but instead they are calling a scammer who posted a fake number.

BBB said scammers will trick callers into sharing login information, pretending to try to fix an issue with the app. The individual can then drain the victim’s CashApp account once gaining the login information. Some people will also trick victims into sending money or they will install malware.

When paying with CashApp, BBB reminds people to be skeptical of businesses that require CashApp payments — it could be a scam. No one representing CashApp will ask for sign-in codes over the phone or on social media.

Before sending money, BBB suggests people check information by verifying the recipient’s name and handle. They also suggest linking money transfer apps to credit cards as opposed to a debit card or directly to a bank account.

