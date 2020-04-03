Officials warn of scam ‘mandatory’ COVID-19 tests

MILWAUKEE — In the past few days, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau has gotten reports of fake text messages claiming to be from a government agency.

According to a release, the scam sends a text that looks like it’s from the U.S. federal government. The messages tell people they have to take a “mandatory online COVID-19 test” with a link to a website. There is no online test for the coronavirus.

These aren’t the only test message scams, some urge people to fill out “the census” or fill out an online application get a stimulus check.

Don’t click the messages as they are phishing for personal information. The links could download malware to devices as well.

BBB says scam text messages can be identified as government agencies do not typically communicate through text messages. If you think the text is real make sure it’s directing to a web address like “agency.gov” or “agency.ca.” Ignore instructions to text “STOP” or “NO” as its a way for scammers to confirm they have a real phone number. BBB also recommends looking for look-alikes.

