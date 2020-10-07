Officials warn drivers of deer darting across roadways

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

FreeImages.com/Asif Akbar

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, State Patrol and partner law enforcement agencies remind motorists to be cautious of deer.

According to a news release, deer and vehicle crashes typically peak during October and November when bucks look for potential mates. Deer frequently dart across roadways.

“The best strategy to protect yourself and minimize the chance of hitting a deer is to buckle up, slow down and watch the road ahead carefully,” said David Pabst, director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety. “Deer can be seen any time of day, but they’re especially active around dusk and dawn.”

In Wisconsin there were 18,414 reported deer and vehicle crashes. Out of those crashes there were 556 injuries to motorists and nine fatalities.

Dane County had the most reported crashes with 859.

To avoid crashes WisDOT says to slow down and eliminate distractions. They also said if one deer crosses in front of you, watch out for more. A long blast from your horn might scare away the deer.

If a collision is unavoidable, WisDOT recommends braking firmly and staying in your lane. Swerving could result in a lost of vehicle control and a more serious crash.

To report a car-killed-deer, call 911 if the deer carcass could represent an urgent safety hazard. If the carcass is not on a traveled portion, call the county sheriff’s department using a non-emergency phone number.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.