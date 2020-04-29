Officials warn about fake websites popping up during COVID-19 crisis

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warns of recently established websites selling sanitizers, disinfectants, masks, paper products and other related products that have shortages.

According to a release, new websites have been created in the last few weeks since COVID-19 first surfaced.

“As quickly as they’ve surfaced, many have disappeared already,” Jim Temmer, CEO and president of BBB Serving Wisconsin, said. “The perpetrators behind the websites keep their identity private, and often disband the sites soon after they’ve created them and have stolen your money.”

BBB has been investigating sites and complaints since mid-March. Some of the sites were popumart.com, mizinshop.com and N95health.com.

When shopping online, BBB suggests checking spelling and domain names to know who you are dealing with. Make sure the website address starts with https:// and check the address bar for a “not secure” message.

BBB also suggests checking the age of a website’s domain with tools like whois.domaintools.com. Scammers make take advantage of the public by creating new websites that match current events.

When on a website, the release said to check for an about page and a contact us page as scammers may fabricate contact information. To check this, BBB suggests looking at phone numbers and emails are legitimate.

Phishing emails often lack personalization and legitimate companies will address customers with their names.

BBB says to pay by credit card because it is protected by the Fair Credit Billing Act and you can dispute a charge on the credit card if something doesn’t arrive or arrives defective.

Check a business for legitimacy at BBB.org.

