Officials vote to keep FLW architecture school open

Associated Press by Associated Press

Photo courtesy of T.S. Long

MADISON, Wis. — Officials have decided to keep the school that architect Frank Lloyd Wright started nearly 90 years ago might stay open after all.

The School of Architecture at Taliesin includes campuses in Wisconsin and Arizona. The school’s board said in January the school would close in June after the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the board failed to come up with a way to keep it open. But the Wisconsin State Journal reports the board voted Thursday to keep the school open in light of new funding.

The decision is subject to approval by the foundation, the school’s largest financial supporter.

