Officials suggest researching lenders before committing financial information

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Better Business Bureau suggests researching lenders before committing financial information.

According to a release, interest rates are sometimes enticing enough to consider taking out a loan or refinancing a loan. Practices that make up predatory lending can involve anyone in the loan market: lenders, mortgage brokers, real estate brokers, attorneys and home improvement contractors.

The schemes target people who have build up value in homes, but do not have a lot of cash.

Some lenders or brokers with frequent advertising and neighborhood visits. Others target communities with advertising. Some target neighborhoods with high numbers of elderly homeowners.

Common practices of predatory lending are charging excessive or unnecessary fees, requiring unnecessary insurance, steering into high-interest rate loans, balloon payments, home improvement loan fraud, flipping, asset-based lending, prepayment penalties and negative amortization loans.

They say to avoid signing any documents with any blank lines, signing anything with false or inaccurate information, rushing into signing a loan, paying upfront fees, doing business with lenders that you haven’t checked out and assuming that you can’t go to a major or neighborhood bank.

If you think you have an inflated or predatory loan, you can find housing counseling services, report the problem to agencies like HUD, the State Attorney General’s office or Federal Trade Commission or report it to BBB.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments