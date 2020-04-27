Officials suggest looking for alternatives before applying for payday loans

MILWAUKEE — While people are strapped for money due to COVID-19, some might be considering payday loans, officials from the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said.

According to a release, payday loans are short-term loans that come with high-interest rates. Payday borrowers might not be able to repay the principal, fees and interest at the end of the loan period. This forces the individual to renew the loan, causing more fees and interest, putting the person into a cycle of dept.

Wisconsin does not have a cap on annual interest rates for payday loans. Although borrowers can only renew a payday loan twice, there is no limit on the number of payday loans.

BBB processed 2,500 payday lender complaints nationally, 50 from Wisconsinites, the release said. Most complaints were about high-interest rates.

“Payday loans are meant to help consumers in a pinch,” said Jim Temmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin BB. “Unfortunately, once they get caught in that cycle of borrowing and being unable to repay, it’s very difficult to get out of it. If consumers are looking for a quick, one-time loan to help pay bills, their best bet is to look for other options.”

Before taking on a payday loan, BBB recommends the alternatives of a payment plan, personal loans from a bank or credit union, credit card cash advance, paycheck advance, credit counseling or 401(k) loan.

If you need to use a payday loan, BBB advises people to look into the loan company, never paying an upfront fee, limiting the amount of money you borrow, knowing your rights, reading the fine print, keeping your documentation and filing complaints if a lender has committed fraud.

