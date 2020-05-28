Officials share digital reconstruction of unidentified man found dead in Harvard, Illinois

HARVARD, Ill. — The McHenry County Coroner’s Office in Illinois is asking the public for help with identifying a man who was found dead in a conservation area on May 4.

Police said they found the remains of an unidentified white man in the Rush Creek Conservation Area at the start of the month. The man was believed to be between 50 and 70 years old. He had short grey head and facial hair. He was roughly 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed 224 pounds, according to a news release.

Police said the man’s death was determined to not be suspicious.

Officials said the McHenry County Coroner’s Office tried to identify the man with fingerprints, dental examinations and DNA analysis, but they were unsuccessful.

The coroner’s office and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Forensic Imaging Unit used digital facial reconstruction to create the image shown above.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the man is asked to contact Chief Deputy Coroner Olivia Zednick at OAZednick@mchenrycountyil.gov or call 815-334-4773.

