Officials seeing puppy scams asking for more money due to coronavirus

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MILWAUKEE — Puppy scams have taken on a COVID-19 twist, according to the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.

There have been reports of potential pet owners being told they have to pay extra for a crate or insurance to have a pet shipped because of the coronavirus.

Scammers have asked victims to provide alternate payment like gift cards or mobile banking options. If you see that happening, it’s a red flag that the dealer is not legitimate.

To avoid puppy scams don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person, avoid wiring money, research prices for the breed, consider reaching out to an animal shelter and learn about fraud.

If you are a victim of a puppy scam, file a report at BBB’s Scam Tracker. You can also complain at petscams.com or to the Federal Trade Commission.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments