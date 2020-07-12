Officials search for missing Richland County woman

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. — Officials are asking for the public’s health in locating a missing Richland County woman.

According to a Facebook post, Erica R. Wilcox, 46, left her home in the Viola area Friday around 12 p.m.

The post said Wilcox had a loaded .38 pistol and was driving a blue 2000 Dodge Durango with Wisconsin license plate 278239F.

Officials said she has made suicidal statements via social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

