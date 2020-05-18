Officials say driver who struck and killed man was drunk

Associated Press by Associated Press

TOWN OF SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials say a driver who struck and killed a man trimming grass along a ditch in Ozaukee County was intoxicated at the time.

Authorities say the 82-year-old Town of Saukville man was killed Saturday about 3:30 p.m. along County Road Y when a pickup truck entered the ditch and struck him.

The 34-year-old West Bend man driving the pickup then struck a power pole, breaking it off.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and arrested on a possible charge of operating while intoxicated causing death. The investigation is ongoing.

