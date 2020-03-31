Officials say body found in Milwaukee River is missing UW-Milwaukee student

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MILWAUKEE — Officials say a body found in the Milwaukee River on Monday is a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student who went missing in February.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said the body found was that of Sean Baek, who had been missing for more than a month.

Police said they responded after a report of a subject in the water at about 5 p.m. at the 1900 block of North Commerce St. Officials later found the UW-Milwaukee freshman’s body at the scene.

Officials believe Baek was using LSD with another student on Feb. 14 and ran out of his residence hall at about 1:30 a.m. A news release said an eyewitness saw a person running toward the riverbank near the residence hall at the same time.

Baek reportedly sent a text message to a family member at 1:20 a.m. saying “I love you guys, I am so sorry.”

