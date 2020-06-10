Officials safely rescue group from Lake Koshkonong

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

ALBION, Wis. — Officials have safely rescued a group from Lake Koshkonong on Wednesday afternoon.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 3:03 p.m. for a report of a water rescue near the town of Albion.

Officials from the Edgerton and Milton fire departments responded to the scene, according to Rock County dispatch.

Dispatchers were unable to confirm how many people were involved in the incident, but officials said everyone was rescued.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.