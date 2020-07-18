Officials responding to water rescue near Sweet Minihaha Campground in Brodhead

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Officials are responding to a water rescue near the Sweet Minihaha Campground in Brodhead on Saturday afternoon.

Green County dispatch confirmed a rescue was underway as of 4:20 p.m. and that fire and EMT were on scene.

Dispatch could not confirm the condition of any victims or the time of the incident.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments