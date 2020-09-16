Officials respond to motorcycle crash on South Whitney Way

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Officials have responded to a motorcycle crash on Madison’s west side Tuesday night.

Dane County dispatchers said it received a call at 8:14 p.m. for a report of a crash on the 100 block of South Whitney Way.

There were no reports of any other vehicles being involved, and officials were unable to confirm whether anyone was hurt at this time.

