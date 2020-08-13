Officials release recommendations for navigating new parenthood during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — UnityPoint Health – Meriter and UW Health said bringing home a new baby can be scary in the best of times, but during COVID-19 new parents have a lot of questions on how to keep people safe.

“We hear from a lot of parents that they are feeling lost and uncertain when it comes to taking their baby home in the midst of a pandemic,” said Elizabeth Goetz, MD, MPH, newborn nursery hospitalist at UnityPoint Health – Meriter and associate professor of pediatrics at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “We want to offer the best guidance and support to families as they navigate this very unique challenge.”

Officials recommend parents finding new ways to socialize, taking caution when introducing visitors to a new baby, being mindful of mental health and continuing scheduled health care appointments, according to a release.

New parents can join Mother Baby Hour, a free virtual support group that allows mothers to connect with each other.

Health professionals recommend virtual meetings, meeting outdoors and asking individuals to self-isolate before in-person meetings.

UW Health and UnityPoint Health – Meriter installed procedures to keep people safe during visits to the hospital and clinics.

