Officials release photos of what missing man was last seen wearing after multiple day search

Maija Inveiss

Photo courtesy of Rome Police Department

NEKOOSA, Wis. — Dale M. Larson, 65, of Marshfield was reported missing by family Friday afternoon after he left his second home in the 1400 block of Rapids Trail.

The Rome Police Department released two new photos of Larson after a multiple day search of the area was conducted.

Larson has dementia and is insulin-dependent. He left his home between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday on a silver Trek bicycle, the release said. He is a very experienced biker and can ride long distances.

This is what Dr. Larson was last wearing. Posted by Rome Police Department on Sunday, August 30, 2020

Larson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a short silver beard and mustache. Larson also has hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing black bike shorts, an Under Armour gold and yellow shirt with a florescent green jersey on top of it.

Officials said an extensive search was conducted Friday night before stopping around 3:30 a.m. The ground search resumed Saturday with an “extensive air and water search,” according to the release.

As of Monday, Larson was still missing. Officials are asking homeowners to look at their property and unlocked building and vehicles. Those with information are asked to call 339-3304.

The Rome Police Department was assisted searching by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Wood County Rescue, Nekoosa Police Department, Rome Fire Department, Big Flats Fire Department, Nekoosa Fire Department, Adams Fire Department, Nekoosa Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Life Link 3 Helicopter, Army National Guard, Civil Air Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wings of Hope, Marshfield Drones, Alexander Field and Wisconsin Emergency Management.

