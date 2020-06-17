Officials release names of victims in deadly crash on I-39

WINDSOR, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released the identities of the victims of last week’s deadly multi-vehicle pileup on I-39/90 in Columbia County.

According to a news release, Phillip Bruno, 55, of Ingleside, Illinois; Eleanor Heeringa-Owne, 59, of DeForest; Samantha McMullen, 23, of Oconomowoc; and Joseph Kosinski, 72, of Madison, were killed in the crash.

A driver of a pickup truck and his juvenile passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Two drivers of truck tractors suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, while one driver of a truck tractor suffered no injuries.

Two state troopers also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

