Officials release names of victims in deadly crash in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the victims involved in a vehicle crash Friday.

According to the news release, Kara J. Cloud, 28 of Madison and Clinton W.G. Harvey,27 of Sun Prairie, were killed in the crash.

Officials said preliminary results determined that Cloud and Harvey died as a result of injuries they suffered in the crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time, the report said.

Both deaths remain under investigating by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the release.

