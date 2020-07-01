Officials recover body from Lake Kegonsa

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. — A body was recovered from Lake Kegonsa on Tuesday night, just days after a boater went missing over the weekend.

The news release said the body was found at about 7:15 p.m. Officials said the Fish Camp boat launch in the Town of Dunn had been temporarily closed in order to allow detectives to investigate the scene.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a man was originally seen jumping into the lake from a pontoon boat Saturday night and had not surfaced. Officials have not identified the body, but the recovery operation for the boater has been suspended, according to the release.

