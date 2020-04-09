Officials recommend ways to stay cyber secure while working remotely

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

iStock Image

MILWAUKEE — There has been an increase in hacking and phishing attempts as people have different work situations.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau gave tips for practicing cybersecurity while working remotely.

The first tip is to remember to save your work and lock your computer when stepping away from your desk. They suggest logging off, password protecting your office cell phone and don’t click any communication asking you to click, login or supply a password.

BBB says to never open an attachment, links or reply to messages unless you know the source is legitimate.

If you get an email asking you to do a favor like purchasing gift cars, always call to verify.

Don’t allow remote IT support without verifying the source first. BBB says you should not accept unsolicited support calls.

They also said to avoid pop-up numbers in message boxes. On home PCs, they suggest running anti-virus and anti-malware software on your computer.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments