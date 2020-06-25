Officials: Man on supervised release for nuclear material-related conviction posted Sheriff Mahoney’s personal info online, made terrorist threats

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Ryan

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man on supervised release for a federal conviction of receiving nuclear material was arrested by Madison police this week on suspicion of making terrorist threats against the Dane County sheriff, officials said.

Jeremy J. Ryan, 32, was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, according to a Dane County Jail arrest record. He’s being held on tentative felony charges of making terrorist threats.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said Ryan was arrested related to posts he made on Facebook sharing the personal information of Sheriff Dave Mahoney as well as his family members. The sheriff’s office said Ryan made threats trying to force Mahoney and the department to release 28-year-old Devonere Johnson, whose controversial arrest outside a downtown Madison restaurant Tuesday afternoon sparked anger and violent demonstrations in Madison.

On Tuesday afternoon, a post on Ryan’s Facebook page demanded that Mahoney release Johnson, also known as Yeshua Musa, from segregation, or Mahoney’s address, phone numbers, family members and their addresses would be posted and shared.

“Clocks ticking Dave you got til 6 pm… This demand is unrelated to BLM and I am not acting in a capacity with them,” the post said. “This is personal because of the battle I had and how horribly Dave Mahoney uses segregation.”

Another post on Ryan’s page said: “This is Sheriff Dave Mahoneys decision… Maybe we should take it to his house in his … rich white residential area.” In videos and posts on the page, Ryan admitted to releasing Mahoney’s personal address and phone number, though it appeared Thursday afternoon that the sheriff’s information had been removed from the page.

Video posted to Ryan’s page showed he was at a protest outside the jail Wednesday night, where demonstrators were calling for Johnson to be freed. At about 11:30 p.m., a post on Ryan’s Facebook page said, “Police have a warrant on me for terroristic threats for my post on Mahoney.”

Ryan was convicted in federal court in Madison in February for attempting to receive and possess nuclear material that was likely to cause the death or serious bodily injury to any person. He pleaded guilty to the charge in January. Ryan was arrested in 2018 by the FBI after they said they caught him trying to buy radioactive material online. He was arrested after picking up a package that he thought he bought on the dark web, but actually purchased from an undercover FBI agent.

Court records also show Ryan filed a petition in Dane County court on June 15 to change his name. Records did not show an upcoming court date in that case, as of Thursday afternoon.

Ryan was previously known to many as “Segway Jeremy” for riding a Segway scooter at state Capitol rallies, including during the protests to then-Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 legislation. He also attempted a congressional run in 2018 to replace then-U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan. He lost in the primary against Bryan Steil.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.