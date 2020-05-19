Officials: Man fatally shoots self during police struggle

Associated Press by Associated Press

CALEDONIA, Wis. — State officials say a suspect shot and killed himself while struggling with a police officer in Caledonia.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says the officer was attempted to take the suspect into custody Monday when a physical altercation began.

DCI says that during the struggle, the suspect removed a gun from his waistband and shot himself. He died at the scene. No one else was injured.

The officer is on administrative leave, which is standard practice.

The Journal Times reports DCI will turn over its investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney once completed.

