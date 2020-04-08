Officials looking for missing Fitchburg woman

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Fitchburg Police Department

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police have asked the public for help with finding a woman who went missing Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, Shell McIntosh was last seen between 8 and 9 a.m. on the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail.

Police said McIntosh may be confused or disoriented due to a medical condition.

McIntosh has been described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build. Officials said she might have been wearing black slip-on shoes but were not able to provide any further clothing description.

Anyone with information on McIntosh’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

