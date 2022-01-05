Officials looking for missing 17-year-old from Town of York

by Stephen Cohn

TOWN OF YORK, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen Dec. 29.

According to a news release, Jaeline Avendano-Perez, 17, was last seen at her home in the Town of York, two days before New Year’s Eve.

The release said she may be with friends in the Waterloo or Columbus area. Officials said she could also be in the Madison area.

Anyone with information sis asked to call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.

