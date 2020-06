Officials investigate house fire near Fort Atkinson

SUMNER, Wis. — Officials are investigating a house fire near Fort Artkinson on Tuesday night.

Officials were sent to the area of County Highway A and Highway 106 in the town of Sumner.

As of 9:23 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still at the scene and actively looking into the situation.

