Officials investigate Grant County car, buggy crash

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One person refused to be treated for injury after a crash between a car and an Amish buggy on Monday.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a 71-year-old man was driving in State Highway 80 just south of Stub Road in Lima Township when he was unable to avoid crashing into an Amish buggy.

The man driving the buggy, Ephraim S. Lapp, 30, of Platteville, was thrown from the buggy and sustained an injury to his hand but refused treatment.

The release said the horse was uninjured in the crash, but the buggy was a complete loss.

The crash remains under investigation.