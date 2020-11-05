Officials investigate boat fire on Madison’s east side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is looking into the cause of a boat fire on the city’s east side Thursday morning.

An incident report said dispatchers received several reports of a fire in the parking lot on the 1800 block of East Washington Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.

A crew responded and found a fully involved cabin cruiser boat. The report said firefighters stretched a bumper line and suppressed the fire.

Officials confirmed no one was inside the boat during the fire, and no nearby vehicles or buildings sustained damage.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

